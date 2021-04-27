If you've read the complaints about the fetal cell culture used to test and even develop some of the COVID-19 vaccines (HEK-293) then you're not alone .



Millions of Catholics have been worried about whether or not to take the COVID vaccine based on the unethical and in some cases immoral methods used to produce them.



Dr. Kyle McKenna of the Franciscan University of Steubenville reached out to American Life League to see if there was a better way.



McKenna's study on herd immunity will be a groundbreaking one-of-a-kind research that will help us identify when we have achieved herd immunity against COVID. Once a disease infects too many people, it's ability to replicate goes down because it simply lacks any new hosts. Depending on how communicable a disease is, that number could range anywhere from 30% to 80% of the population.



American Life League was asked to reach out to our donors to see whether or not we could help fund an abortion-free alternative to HEK-293. Researchers at Franciscan University believe they can do precisely this.



So after weeks of consultations and arranging meetings? We did it . As a Catholic scientist, McKenna says the project was also a response to the Pontifical Academy for Life’s call for “alternatives” to the use of aborted fetal cell lines in medicine and research. Most tests that evaluate SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus immune responses use materials produced in HEK 293 cells—a cell line derived from an elective abortion. McKenna states that “care was taken to select and modify a commercially available antibody test so that no cell lines that were derived from aborted fetal tissue were used to produce reagents for the test.” The eventual goal, he says, is to develop an in-house test that is free from the use of cell lines derived from aborted fetal tissue. American Life League helped raise the $15,000 needed for the first round. We are $4,200 shy of completing the fundraising for this grant.



That's where you come in.



American Life League has worked for decades calling for ethical practices in science and medicine, so it only made sense that our organization would support this groundbreaking project.



This is a groundbreaking effort.



Your support matters. One or two Catholics is one thing, but Dr. McKenna will want to know that faithful pro-life Catholics understand the need for ethical and moral practices when developing vaccines.



This groundbreaking study will help Americans determine when we have reached the milestone of herd immunity . Most importantly, it will help us determine when this pandemic finally ends so we can hug our children and grandchildren again.



This one is so important. We are just $4,200 away from sealing the deal on one of the most groundbreaking pro-life COVID studies ever performed.



